WATCH: Uniguest Ups the MLS Matchday Experience for Columbus Crew

What to know:

A connected IPTV and digital signage platform powers every matchday, hospitality and event experience at Columbus Crew's ScottsMiracle-Gro Field stadium.

Uniguest platform allows Crew team to dictate what goes into each TV, ensuring fans don't miss a thing.

A video case study details the enhancements brought to the stadium from Uniguest Sports Hub.

Columbus Crew Create Enhanced MLS Experiences with Uniguest

(Image credit: Uniguest | Columbus Crew)

The Columbus Crew is using Uniguest Sports Hub to deliver connected matchday and event experiences across ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, OH, combining IPTV, digital signage and centralized content management to engage supporters, streamline operations and maximize the value of the club's premium hospitality spaces.

The club has continued that tradition by creating a venue designed to set a new benchmark for fan experience. Home to more than 20,000 supporters, the stadium hosts MLS matches alongside international soccer fixtures, concerts, corporate events, and community activities throughout the year.

To support that vision, the club deployed Uniguest Sports Hub across more than 550 endpoints throughout the venue, bringing IPTV, digital signage, and centralized content management together on a single platform. Today, Sports Hub powers live IPTV, sponsor activation, hospitality experiences, EPOS-integrated menu boards, and operational communications across the stadium, helping deliver a connected experience wherever supporters are.

Watch and find out more from the Columbus Crew technology team in the video case study below.

Columbus Crew - Digital Signage & IPTV Case Study - YouTube Watch On