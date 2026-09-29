Virginia Tech Ushers in College Football Season with New Technology

Virginia Tech unveiled a new video board in the end zone of Lane Stadium from Daktronics. The installation brings improved views of live video, replays, stats and more for Hokie fans to enjoy on game day in Blacksburg, VA.

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“Delivering a best-in-class game-day experience is a priority for Virginia Tech Athletics, and that means continuing to invest in the ways we engage and connect with Hokie Nation,” said Virginia Tech VP and director of athletics Brian White. “Our partnership with Daktronics helps us elevate an already special environment at Lane Stadium through technology that brings our fans closer to the action and enhances the sights, sounds and traditions that make game days in Blacksburg unlike anywhere else."

The new video display measures 44.5x96 feet and features 10mm pixel spacing to deliver clear image quality to fans throughout the stadium. The display also includes variable content zoning, allowing Virginia Tech to present one large image or multiple content zones to support game presentation, sponsorship messaging and fan engagement during every moment of the action.

The upgrade also deployed a custom Daktronics audio system, which is integrated into the video and scoring system at Lane Stadium. It is engineered to deliver full-range sound reproduction and high-quality audio throughout the venue while providing a consistent fan experience at every seat. The project also included upgrades to the stadium’s audio infrastructure, delivering unified control and monitoring capabilities to help venue operators efficiently manage and maintain connected sound systems.

“While today’s video displays get bigger and brighter, so does the sound system,” said John Olsen, Daktronics audio sales representative. “New high-output speakers now flank the display with an additional subwoofer array, specifically designed for Daktronics, with new amplifiers powering the system. This new stadium system and all other upgrades provide a unified control and monitoring system that will help manage, maintain and troubleshoot every connected sound system in the venue. When it’s go time, this system is ready to rock the house."

The project at Lane Stadium builds on previous technology enhancements at Virginia Tech. Daktronics previously installed LED ribbon boards and field-level displays at the stadium and integrated those displays into the overall experience for each game. In 2025, Daktronics also installed six new LED displays at Cassell Coliseum to support Hokie Athletics and other special events on campus.