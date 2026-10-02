Disguise Expands X Series, Bringing the Stage to Every Size Production

Disguise has powered some of the most ambitious live events and experiences in the world—from Bad Bunny to the Top Of The Rock at the Rockefeller Observation Deck in New York. Now, with the help of Disguise's release of its new X2 and X3, its Designer software more accessible to small and mid-sized productions such as DJ sets, theater tours, and corporate brand events.

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X2 and X3 have been available to select customers since earlier this year and are already powering major productions for artists. "Following the success of X1 last year, X2 and X3 are the next step in making our ecosystem even more accessible," explains Raed Al Tikriti, chief product and technology officer at Disguise. "A key goal with the X Series is to give our community access to Disguise at a more accessible price point. By offering both two and three 4K outputs and the flexibility to run on your hardware of choice, including a Windows laptop, we're enabling users to bring high-end creative possibilities to both small and mid-size shows. It provides the ultimate balance: the full power of Disguise with the portability to stay agile on the road, eliminating the need for costly logistics or time spent reprogramming on other solutions."

Teams can now choose X1, X2 or X3 for small or mid-size productions, then switch to Disguise media servers for large productions, when greater output or clustering is required. This means projects can scale across different venue sizes while staying in the same Designer workflow, reducing the need to rebuild or reprogram the show file as requirements change. For productions working within tighter budgets, the X Series also offers a more accessible way to use Disguise across a broader range of shows.

“Working with the X Series has helped speed things up considerably when working on Martin Garrix’s festival shows,” said Vishal Sharma, video programmer at All Of It Now. “We’re not having to reinvent the wheel every time we get to a new stage or venue; we can just use the same show file. It’s saving us a huge amount of time and has removed the need to reprogram on another solution. We believe the X Series is going to really change the way the industry thinks about video and how it should be operated and executed.”