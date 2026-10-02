Review: Evolving Headset Standards

I wasn't shy about how much I liked the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex wireless headset when I reviewed it in 2023. In fact, that on-ear model became my airplane headset, replacing the over-the-ear headphones I had previously designated for travel. When Jabra offered me a demo of the new Evolve3 65 Flex model, of course I said yes, but could it really bring enough to the table to swap out the old model?

Let's talk fit and finish. The hinge mechanism that connects the earcups to the headband has been updated, but there's still plenty of room for those of us who wear glasses. The headset folds flat for storage. You also have LED lights on the earcups that indicate when you're on a call. The Evolve3 65 Flex weighs just over 5 ounces and features a cushy headband and synthetic leather ear cushions.

What the headset doesn't have is a mic boom arm. Like Jabra's recent Evolve3 75 and Evolve3 85 models, the mics are in the earcups. Two mics (one on each earcup) handle audio pickup, while another four mics are dedicated to the adaptive ANC.

[Review: Uncomplicated Videoconferencing]

The headset ships with a USB dongle (technically a Jabra Link 390 Bluetooth adapter) as well as an almost 4-foot USB-C charging cable. Jabra has redesigned the carrying case for the Evolve3 65 Flex, and it's an improvement over the previous model. Gone is the soft felt rectangle pouch with elastic strap closure, replaced by a semi-hard, zippered half-moon case that's slimmer and feels more protective. It includes a dedicated home for the included dongle. There's no pocket for a USB-C charging cable, but you can cram it in there if need be.

I gave the Jabra Evolve3 65 Flex a real-world travel test on my trip to CEDIA Expo. (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

I'll give Jabra a quick shoutout for its sustainability efforts with the Evolve3 65 Flex. It has a replaceable battery and you can swap the ear cushions, both of which are nice for extending product life. But it also comes in FSC-certified packaging, features Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) for conserving power, and uses significant recycled/biocircular materials (by weight) in the headset's construction.

My first real test of the Evolve3 65 Flex and its AI-powered Jabra ClearVoice microphone technology was at the airport on my way to CEDIA Expo. I talked with SCN's Wayne Cavadi as I maneuvered between gates and fellow travelers during a somewhat tight layover. He heard me just fine amid the noise of a busy airport—and once I was on the plane, the adaptive ANC did a fine job keeping the engine noise at bay.

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After the trip, I talked to Wayne from my home and, in true ridiculous testing fashion, decided to turn on the kitchen faucet. For a moment, he heard the water running in the background and then nothing. When I returned to the kitchen a few minutes later and turned the faucet back on, he didn't hear it or the clank of my Yukon stainless steel tumbler on the kitchen counter. I'm not saying you should conduct business meetings while washing the dishes, but if you use the Evolve3 65 Flex, the person on the other end of the line might never know.

I tested the headset on videoconferences and phone calls with no complaints about hearing me clearly. And it passed the "mailbox test" (about 60 feet away) with flying colors while connected to my iPhone and when using the dongle connected to my laptop.

Finally, it was time to test clarity for GenAI accuracy. I started a Google Meet and instructed Google Gemini to produce a transcript. I read an excerpt from Thomas Jefferson's first inaugural address, followed by a paragraph from Edgar Allan Poe's "The Cask of Amontillado" and a little bit of my own writing. Can't make it too easy, right? Turns out the transcript was well done. Gemini stumbled over the words "gemmary" and, ironically enough, "Jabra," but I'm not blaming the headset for that.

Connectivity wasn't a problem, by the way, as the headset is certified for Google Meet. The Evolve3 65 Flex is also certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, so compatibility with your platform of choice shouldn't be a problem.

You can order the Evolve3 65 Flex with Jabra's charging pad, but I'm still not a fan of the balancing act required to use those things, so I just plug in to a USB-C cable and charge the old-fashioned way. Not that you need to charge it very often. Jabra reports up to 16 hours of talk time or 80 hours of music time. During my field test, I spent the better part of a day in airports and in the air, and there was still plenty of juice at the end of my journey.

With an MSRP of $389 (though you can find it for less), the Jabra Evolve3 65 Flex is not inexpensive, though it's less expensive (and lighter) than the Evolve3 75 and Evolve3 85 models. It sounds great and makes me sound great, whether I'm in the office or the airport or even at the kitchen sink. Eliminating the boom mic is an aesthetic win, while the replaceable battery means this headset should have a longer life cycle than similar models. And its sturdier case fits nicely in my carry-on, which means I'll likely be updating my travel headset.