One New Brand: Datapath's Product Portfolio Merges under the VITEC Brand

VITEC is bringing the Datapath product portfolio under the VITEC brand, creating a unified identity across its expanding range of technologies and solutions. Datapath will transition to become VITEC in 2027, marking the next stage in the integration of the two businesses following VITEC’s acquisition of Datapath. The Datapath corporate brand will be retired, with its established product names, technologies, and engineering expertise all continuing as part of VITEC.

“Over the past year, our teams have worked closely to bring our operations together, building on the strengths of both businesses,” says Nicolas Quesne, deputy CEO, VITEC. “We now feel the time is right to take the next step and move forward together under one VITEC brand. Both businesses have strong engineering foundations and highly complementary expertise. Bringing these strengths together creates a broader, more connected portfolio of solutions and services, supported by VITEC’s global presence and customer support capabilities. This gives our customers greater access to our combined expertise, with the reassurance of a consistent relationship and support as we continue to help them deliver the right visual content in the right place, at the right time.”

All individual product names from the Datapath portfolio remain unchanged, and customer support continues as part of the wider organization. All existing Datapath offices will remain open, with the Datapath team continuing as part of VITEC. Since its founding in 1982, Datapath has established itself as a leader in real-time video processing for large-scale video walls, AVoIP content distribution, and KVM control in mission-critical control rooms, commercial applications, and creative environments. This expertise will continue under the VITEC brand.

Throughout 2026, VITEC and Datapath have continued to align their operations and systems by building on the integration work started following the acquisition. The combined hardware and software portfolio brings together capabilities spanning video processing, video walls, AV over IP, IPTV distribution, encoding and decoding, KVM and control room applications, which enables VITEC to address a broader range of visual information requirements across professional AV and mission-critical environments.

“Datapath has been built on the talent and commitment of our people for more than four decades, alongside the strong, long-standing relationships we have developed with our customers,” said David Griffiths, VP global sales, Datapath. “Those trusted relationships remain enormously important as we move forward as VITEC, and we remain committed to maintaining the high standards our customers have come to expect. We now have an exciting opportunity to build on that heritage, continue developing the technologies our customers rely on, and create new opportunities for the future within the wider VITEC organization.”

The new VITEC website will go live later in the year, bringing the Datapath portfolio together with VITEC’s wider offering. Datapath-branded product materials will transition sustainably and progressively to the VITEC brand into 2027.