JUST IN: Marco Pardi to Become New AVIXA CEO

AVIXA has named Marco Pardi as its new CEO. Pardi will take the reins of the Association on Jan. 1, 2027, succeeding David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, who will retire on Dec. 31, 2026.

[Pro AV Newsmakers: AVIXA Makes Headlines]

Pardi joins AVIXA from Informa, the international events, digital media, and information services provider, where he was president of the Tech Events portfolio. There, he was responsible for the strategy and execution of live and on-demand events, digital marketing services, and training serving the IT and healthcare industries. He led a team of more than 200 professionals in multiple locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, stewarding a number of respected global brands including The AI Summit, Channel Partners Expo, Contact Center Expo, Data Center World, HIMSS Global Conference, IWCE, Network X, and Service & Support World Expo.

“It is an honor to be leading AVIXA,” said Pardi. “Very few nonprofit organizations in the tech space have the brand reputation, global reach, and programmatic diversity of this association. As the professional AV industry has broadened in scope, appeal, and value, AVIXA has kept pace with these developments, fully embracing the convergence with IT and related disciplines without compromising the passion and commitment which sit at the core of its identity. AVIXA doesn’t just provide connections and information; it enables AV companies to be more successful and helps AV people be the best at what they do.”

Pardi’s appointment concludes a 12-month search process, during which some of AVIXA’s most senior volunteers evaluated applications from over 100 candidates from all over the world. “The Search Committee was impressed by Marco’s experience of leading large and diverse talent pools, his consistent track record of revenue growth based on value, his background serving technology-driven industries, his ability to operate internationally, and above all by his sheer enthusiasm for the role and for the Association," said current AVIXA board chair, Tobias Lang (CEO, LANG AG).

During his 14-year term as CEO, Labuskes oversaw the rebranding of the association from InfoComm International to AVIXA, the rebuilding of core association activities after the COVID-19 pandemic, modernization of the association’s governance and leadership search capabilities, and the introduction of multiple new programmatic offerings including the ANP (Audiovisual Network Professional) accreditation, the monthly Pro AV Business Index, the AVIXA TV online video creation and distribution platform, and just recently, the "Broadcast AV: Glass to Glass" training course designed to help AV professionals navigate the convergence of their traditional skillsets with those of enterprise broadcasting, live event production, and media asset management.

[SCN Hall of Fame 2026: David Labuskes]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“AVIXA’s unrivalled position as the trusted provider of data, training, standards, networking, and growth opportunities is the result of years of hard work by the association’s dedicated staff and volunteers,” added Pardi. “I feel both humbled and privileged to be assuming the role of AVIXA CEO, and am confident that together, we can continue to grow the AV industry globally and enhance our community’s influence at a time of tremendous technological change and opportunity. To lead AVIXA is to lead an industry that changes the way people experience the world, and I cannot wait to get started.”