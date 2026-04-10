What to Know about the New DiGiCo Quantum225 DS Mixing Console

Building off of DiGiCo’s Quantum225 versatile use in live music venues, tours, festivals, theaters, and houses of worship, DiGiCo has introduced the Quantum225 DS. The new Quantum225 DS expands capabilities for users with new features like dual integral screens.

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“Paying heed to the adage ‘give the people what they want,’ we’re now honoring the many requests we’ve heard to offer a dual-screen version of our compact Quantum225—and we have evolved it for maximum performance,” said DiGiCo managing director Austin Freshwater. “For our customers who already own a Q225, we’re also offering a hardware upgrade solution that will allow them to bring their desks up to the Quantum225 DS spec, extending the capabilities and ROI of their existing inventories. As always, purchasing a DiGiCo once again proves to be a smart investment indeed.”

Whereas the standard Quantum225 features a left-panel bracket to accommodate a channel or overview screen, KLANG:kontroller, or laptop, the Quantum225 DS is equipped with two 17-inch, full-color, daylight-bright TFT multitouch screens for enhanced workflow functionality and control.

The inclusion of DiGiCo’s optional Pulse software package bumps up the power and versatility of the new Quantum225 DS, raising its input channel count to 96 (from 72), buss count to 48 (from 36), and Mustard and Nodal Processor tallies to 36 and 48, respectively (from 24 and 32). Mix Minus is also included in the console’s Pulse feature set, and the desk may be further enhanced with the manufacturer’s optional T software package for bespoke theatre-centric amenities.

An upgrade path is additionally available for existing Quantum225 consoles, for those wanting to increase their functionality and performance.

Ideal for festivals and fast-paced live environments, the Quantum225 DS features 41 mini TFTs located across the surface to provide unrivaled user feedback and interaction. Also included are a 12x12 Matrix, four MADI ports and dual DMI ports for added connectivity, 8x8 analog and four AES channels for local I/O, built-in UB MADI, optional optics, Fourier Audio, and Waves SoundGrid integration, plus dual PSU.