Extron's New Eight-Channel 4K HDMI Cards Doubles Capacity of Quantum Ultra II Video Wall Systems

Extron has expanded its Quantum Ultra II video wall processor product line with the new Quantum IN8HDMI 4K PLUS and OUT8HDMI 4K PLUS eight-channel HDMI input and output cards. By doubling the capacity of existing four-channel 4K PLUS input and output cards, the new eight-channel cards lower system cost and allow larger designs to fit into a single Quantum Ultra II chassis.

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Each channel supports resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 60 Hz or custom resolutions up to 8K wide with full 4:4:4 color sampling. The IN8HDMI 4K PLUS card provides live confidence preview of sources in Extron's Video Configuration Software and Express Mobile Software for Quantum Ultra, streamlining setup and simplifying preset design. Route embedded audio from any input to the first output of any canvas or integrate it into a full Dante audio framework with a Quantum OUT32AT installed.

“Our new eight-channel HDMI cards for Quantum Ultra II deliver the highest I/O density while minimizing required rack space,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “They are fully compatible with other cards in the Quantum Ultra platform, making Quantum Ultra II the perfect choice for video wall designs requiring HDMI, twisted pair, fiber, or streaming connectivity.”

Quantum Ultra II is the next generation of Extron video wall processors, delivering advanced, future-ready connectivity and high-performance throughput. The HyperLane video bus delivers unmatched real‑time performance with a throughput of up to 500 Gbps. The HDMI 4K PLUS, FOX3, and DTP3 input and output cards feature 18 Gbps connections that support resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 with full HDCP 2.3 compliance. 8K/60 sources are supported as quad-path signals. Embedded source audio can be routed to each active canvas or integrated into a Dante network. The processor supports up to 20 canvases with mixed resolutions and screen orientations for added design flexibility. Features such as output overlap and custom output resolutions ensure display compatibility. RS‑232, USB, and Ethernet interfaces support direct connection to control systems.