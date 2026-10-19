Extron Adds Dual-Display Workstation Support to FOX3 Fiber Platform

Extron has expanded its FOX3 platform with FOX3 302 Series Dual HDMI Extenders. These fiber optic KVM extenders support dual-display workstations across a FOX3 system. Designed for secure, long-haul transmission of two independent HDMI video signals plus USB, stereo audio, control, and 3D sync signals over fiber optic cabling, the FOX3 302 Series delivers visually lossless image quality up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4. Purpose-built for dual-display computer applications, these extenders streamline system integration while extending the reach of high-performance workstations.

[AV/IT at 30,000 Feet]

The series includes the FOX3 T 302 Fiber Optic Transmitter and FOX3 SR 302 Fiber Optic Scaling Receiver, which together provide a powerful fiber optic KVM solution featuring USB extension, Ethernet monitoring and control, real-time system monitoring, and integrator-friendly technologies designed specifically for demanding AV and KVM environments.

"As multi-display workstations become increasingly common in mission-critical environments, the FOX3 302 Series provides a powerful new way to extend dual HDMI, USB, and control signals over fiber while maintaining the image quality and reliability our customers expect from Extron," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "By bringing dual-display workstation support to the FOX3 platform, the FOX3 302 Series expands what's possible with fiber optic KVM extension for demanding AV and computing applications."

FOX3 302 Series Extenders are compatible with the complete line of FOX3 Matrix Switchers. Extron FOX3 Matrix Switchers are available in standard sizes up to 840x840 as well as custom designs up to 2000x2000 and larger. From point-to-point extension to fully non-blocking matrix applications up to 2000x2000 and beyond, FOX3 Systems securely deliver unrivaled performance and reliability to satisfy even the most discerning users.