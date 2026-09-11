Introducing Extron's New 8K HDMI Matrix Switcher

Extron has introduced its new DXP 42 HD 8K, a compact 4x2 HDMI matrix switcher designed for Pro AV environments that require high-performance video distribution. Supporting resolutions up to 8K/60 and ultra-wide 5K at data rates up to 40.1 Gbps, this advanced switcher is ideal for applications such as Microsoft Teams Front Row systems.

The DXP 42 HD 8K is fully HDCP 2.3-compliant and features Extron-exclusive technologies including EDID Minder Plus, which manages advanced display features, and SpeedSwitch for fast input switching, ensuring reliable routing of high data rate HDMI signals to multiple displays.

“This matrix switcher sets a new standard for professional AV environments, delivering uncompromising video quality and advanced switching capabilities for applications demanding the highest performance,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “With support for 8K, plus innovative technologies like EDID Minder Plus, it ensures reliable distribution in any high-end installation.”

The DXP 42 HD 8K is equipped with multiple integration-friendly features like HDMI audio de-embedding and automatic input cable equalization. To reliably display and distribute 8K, 5K and 21:9 aspect ratio content, EDID Minder Plus technology provides enhanced 512-byte EDID emulation for supporting additional memory blocks needed to convey advanced display capabilities via EDID and DisplayID structures. Color bit depth is automatically adjusted based on the display EDID, which prevents color compatibility conflicts between the source and the display.