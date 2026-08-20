Extron Has New Scalers Powered by Vector 4K Technology

Extron has introduced the DSC 12G‑HD A and DSC HD‑12G A.These high‑performance 4K/60 scalers are engineered to streamline SDI and HDMI workflows in professional AV, broadcast, and production environments. Designed to support SDI‑to‑HDMI or HDMI‑to‑SDI conversion powered by Extron’s Vector 4K scaling technology, the DSC 12G‑HD A converts 12G‑SDI, 6G‑SDI, 3G‑SDI, and HD‑SDI signals into high‑quality HDMI output, while the DSC HD‑12G A converts HDMI signals into a 12G‑SDI, 6G‑SDI, 3G‑SDI, and HD‑SDI formats.

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“The DSC 12G-HD A and DSC HD-12G A scalers expand system design options for integrating broadcast-type equipment within professional AV environments,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “With our Vector 4K scaling technology and carefully designed audio features, these products deliver the performance, versatility, and advanced functionality required to support many different applications.”

Both video scalers feature audio embedding and de‑embedding, seamless transitions for upstream switching, aspect‑ratio control, and the ability to display logo images. Front‑panel controls, intuitive on‑screen menus, Ethernet and USB configuration, EDID management tools, internal test patterns, and compact 1-inch half‑rack enclosures make them easy to integrate into any system design.