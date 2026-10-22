Alfatron Electronics Debuts Ideal Signal Management Solutions for Routing Computers to Multiple Displays

What to know:

The ALF-WU4-8K is an HDMI 2.1 switcher and scaler with 4 HDMI inputs and one HDMI output.

The ALF-WU6-8K is an HDMI2.1 switcher and scaler with 4 HDMI and 2 USB-C inputs along with one HDMI output.

The ALF-MU4k HUB is an HDMI 2.0 seamless switcher that offers 4 inputs: 1 USB C (DP ALT MODE) and 3 HDMI inputs.

Alfatron Electronics has unveiled its new switchers and scalers, the WU4-8K and WU6-8K, as well as the MU4K Hub for larger configurations. These three new products were designed to maximize efficiency when routing computer output to multiple displays in today’s hi-tech meeting environments.

[The Human Side of Technology]

"Today’s conference environments demand more from AV systems than ever before," said Kevin Gelman, Alfatron’s national sales director and chief financial officer. "With multiple sources, displays, resolutions, and participants to manage, integrators need solutions that simplify signal management while delivering reliable, high-quality performance. The WU4-8K and WU6-8K switchers/scalers, together with the MU4K Hub, give AV professionals the flexibility and connectivity they need to create streamlined, dependable systems that can adapt to the demands of modern meeting spaces. These products are designed to make complex AV environments easier to manage while providing the performance and versatility today’s users expect.”

ALF-WU4-8K

The ALF-WU4-8K is an HDMI 2.1 switcher and scaler with four HDMI inputs and one HDMI output. With its complete HDMI 2.1 implementation, a 48Gbps FRL (Fixed Rate Link) for efficient data transfer, and HDR support, the WU4-8K ensures stable signaling even at the highest bandwidths while also being HDCP 2.3 compliant. This switcher includes de-embedded audio, scaling, EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) management, and front panel LED indicators for power and signal status.

The Alfatron WU4-8K’s switching time is managed within three seconds. EDID management is managed via a 5-pin DIP (Dual In-line Package) switcher with the source through a display’s EDID or internally stored EDID. For de-embedded audio, the unit offers one balanced and optical audio output connectors. The WU4-8K supports Alfatron’s or Josawa’s unique IP and RS232 codes as well as IR. It also uses a GUI (Graphical User Interface) design.

WU6-8K

The ALF-WU6-8K is an HDMI2.1 switcher and scaler with four HDMI and two USB-C inputs along with one HDMI output. With its complete HDMI 2.1 implementation, a 48Gbps FRL for efficient data transfer, and HDR support, the WU6-8K ensures stable signaling even at the highest bandwidths while also being HDCP 2.3 compliant. This switcher includes de-embedded audio, scaling, EDID management, and front panel LED indicators for power and signal status.

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The Alfatron WU6-8K’s switching time is managed within three seconds. EDID management is managed via a 5-pin DIP (Dual In-line Package) switcher with the source through a display’s EDID or internally stored EDID. For de-embedded audio, the unit offers one balanced and one optical audio output connectors. The WU6-8K supports Alfatron’s or Josawa’s unique IP and RS232 codes as well as IR. It also uses a GUI (Graphical User Interface) design.

Alfatron MU4K HUB

The ALF-MU4k HUB is an HDMI 2.0 seamless switcher that offers four inputs: one USB C (DP ALT MODE) and three HDMI inputs. It also has two Mirrored HDMI outputs, Multiview (for displaying multiple camera angles or video feeds at once), and a USB KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) Hub for switching between sources using peripherals such as a keyboard, camera, or mouse. The unit supports resolutions up to 4K as well as USB3.2. There is also a USB2.0 port that supports hot key functions.

Other key features include support for HDMI 2.0, 18 Gigabit bandwidth, HDCP 2.3, and backward compatible signals. In addition to offering seamless switching between inputs, there are also two HDMI mirrored outputs for versatile control options. The hub also offers Multiview with multiple layout selections and user defined layouts for flexible control. The hub supports two KVM switching at 10 GPS as well as KVM auto-switching based on TMDS/5V detection.