RTI Expands Commercial Amplifier Series Lineup

RTI has introduced four new models to the RTI Commercial Amplifier Series, including three models that feature Dante connectivity. The Commercial Amplifier Series delivers versatile, configurable high-performance 2-channel, 4-channel, and 8-channel audio amplification that integrators can rely upon for commercial, residential, and entertainment applications.

Also new from RTI, a wall-mounted PoE Zone Controller provides effortless control of volume and source selection when a control system is not present. Designed exclusively for the RTI-AMP Series, each controller mounts in a standard single-gang in-wall box (a version of this controller is available for international applications) and connects fully powered to the amplifier over a single Cat5e cable and any standard PoE switch.

Built around UMAC Class D output circuitry and a UREC universal switch-mode power supply with power factor correction, every model in the series operates equally well driving conventional low-impedance (Lo-Z, 4Ω/8Ω) loudspeakers and high-impedance (Hi-Z, 70V/100V) transformer-coupled distributed audio systems. This eliminates the need for external transformers or separate product SKUs across mixed-topology projects. Lo-Z power output is 125-Watts per channel, and Hi-Z output is 250-Watts.

Dante-enabled models (denoted by the “D” in the nomenclature) integrate into existing professional IP audio networks with AES67 interoperability, enabling long-distance routing and daisy-chaining without the bulk and added cost of dedicated audio cabling. For setup, configuration is handled entirely through a browser-based interface accessible over wired Ethernet or built-in Wi-Fi, with no dedicated software required. Installers have granular control over inputs, output zones, parametric EQ per-channel, crossover, delay, limiter, polarity, signal routing, and GPIO-based external control from any networked device. Presets can be locked, exported, and shared across projects, reducing commissioning time and ensuring consistent tuning.