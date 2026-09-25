RTI Expands Commercial Amplifier Series Lineup

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By ( AV Network )
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New DSP matrix amplifiers and Zone Controllers provide integrators with versatile 2-channel, 4-channel, and 8-channel options.

The new RTI commercial speaker family.
(Image credit: RTI)

RTI has introduced four new models to the RTI Commercial Amplifier Series, including three models that feature Dante connectivity. The Commercial Amplifier Series delivers versatile, configurable high-performance 2-channel, 4-channel, and 8-channel audio amplification that integrators can rely upon for commercial, residential, and entertainment applications.

Also new from RTI, a wall-mounted PoE Zone Controller provides effortless control of volume and source selection when a control system is not present. Designed exclusively for the RTI-AMP Series, each controller mounts in a standard single-gang in-wall box (a version of this controller is available for international applications) and connects fully powered to the amplifier over a single Cat5e cable and any standard PoE switch.

Built around UMAC Class D output circuitry and a UREC universal switch-mode power supply with power factor correction, every model in the series operates equally well driving conventional low-impedance (Lo-Z, 4Ω/8Ω) loudspeakers and high-impedance (Hi-Z, 70V/100V) transformer-coupled distributed audio systems. This eliminates the need for external transformers or separate product SKUs across mixed-topology projects. Lo-Z power output is 125-Watts per channel, and Hi-Z output is 250-Watts.

Dante-enabled models (denoted by the “D” in the nomenclature) integrate into existing professional IP audio networks with AES67 interoperability, enabling long-distance routing and daisy-chaining without the bulk and added cost of dedicated audio cabling. For setup, configuration is handled entirely through a browser-based interface accessible over wired Ethernet or built-in Wi-Fi, with no dedicated software required. Installers have granular control over inputs, output zones, parametric EQ per-channel, crossover, delay, limiter, polarity, signal routing, and GPIO-based external control from any networked device. Presets can be locked, exported, and shared across projects, reducing commissioning time and ensuring consistent tuning.

AVNetwork Staff
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The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.