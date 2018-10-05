ZiipRoom Launches Huddle Room Makeover Contest

ZiipRoom has launched a Huddle Room Makeover contest with their partners AVer, VideoConferenceGear, and Yamaha.

The Huddle Room Makeover contest will provide five companies with everything required to transform their existing “huddle room in need” into a state-of-the-art collaboration hotspot.

Winners of the contest will receive:

AVer UltraHD Camera

Revolabs (Yamaha) USB Speakerphone

Intel NUC with Windows 10 Pro software (from VideoConferenceGear.com)

ZiipRoom MeetingExperience software

Beginning Oct. 4, 2018 running through Oct. 31, ZiipRoom will be accepting entries. Learn more on their blog.