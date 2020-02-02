ZeeVee to Show Enhanced ZyPer Management Platform at ISE 2020

The What: At ISE 2020 (stand 10-N197), ZeeVee will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its ZyPer Management Platform for its ZyPer4K, ZyPerUHD, and ZyPerHD product lines, as well as the and the ZyPer4K Quad Encoder Card for Netgear M4300-96X (formerly ZyPer4K HDMI Module).

The What Else: Among the ZyPer Management Platform 2.1’s newest features is a video preview function that makes it easier to identify content before it is routed to any endpoint in the system. This is particularly useful for live productions and venues such as restaurants where content needs to change regularly. Also, a new multiview text overlay function enables users to add varied descriptions, custom labels, and branding simultaneously over onscreen video delivered to multiple monitors.

Additional features of ZyPer Management Platform 2.1 include Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP), which reports to monitor system configuration and status; the ability to add ZyPer encoders and decoders not located on the VLAN to an AV system; and the ability to enable or disable Telnet access, as desired, for added security.

“From the beginning, the ZyPer Management Platform has been a key differentiator for us in the pro AV marketplace,” said Rob Muddiman, EMEA sales director, ZeeVee. “Our latest updates go deeper into providing integrators and end users with the intuitive controls they need at every step of installing, calibrating, and managing systems.”

The Bottom Line: ZeeVee’s regular updates to its ZyPer Management Platform provide integrators and end users using ZeeVee components with extra value at no additional cost. ZeeVee provided a glimpse at the ZyPer Management Platform’s road map for the second quarter of this year that includes an expanded multiview capability—for the monitoring of up to 20 videos from the current nine. This update will also enable users to create presets for any API command and then schedule them via a defined set of commands. An unlimited number of schedules can be set up per preset.

In addition, a custom multiview editor will be compatible with a wider array of video sizes and the company plans to release an enhanced grid layout providing more columns and flexibility, intuitive tabs and filtering, column selection, drag and drop functionality, and the exporting and importing of information.

