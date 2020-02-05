Yorktel to Acquire VCA

Yorktel has entered into an agreement to acquire Video Corporation of America (VCA) according to court documents filed on February 3.

"The team at VCA brings extensive expertise in audio and video systems integration and an impressive customer portfolio with little overlap in the customers served by Yorktel,” Ken Scaturro, president and COO, Yorktel, said of the acquisition.

Yorktel was listed at number 28 on the 2019 SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list—a drop from its number 21 ranking in 2018. Last year, Yorktel had a projected revenue from commercial AV systems installations of $43.6 million.

VCA also made the 2019 list and was ranked at number 18. VCA’s projected revenue from commercial AV systems installations in 2019 was $62 million. Combining their revenue should land the company much higher on the 2020 Top 50 list, especially with the recent announcement of an AVI-SPL/Whitlock merger.

“We will now be able to offer to a broader market, a full suite of services, including managed conferencing services, media services, systems integration, maintenance, staff augmentation, and support. This includes robust Microsoft and Cisco practices,” Scaturro added.

On February 3, VCA also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. VCA is being represented by Wasserman, Jurista & Stoltz, P.C.