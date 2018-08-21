Yorktel Acquires Microsoft Solutions Practice

Yorktel has acquired a Microsoft Solutions practice and the appointed Jeremy Short as senior vice president to lead the division. The practice’s continued focus will be delivering the Microsoft Modern Workplace to clients as a One Commercial Partner, along with solutions development and managed services. The acquisition is another key milestone in Yorktel’s ongoing expansion and growth; Yorktel was number 21 on SCN's 2017 list of Top 50 Integrators.

Jeremy Short

According to the company, the rising need for organizations to invest in digital transformation to stay competitive, create operational efficiencies, and optimize the workforce has created the demand for fewer, but more capable, technology partners—this demand was the catalyst for the expansion of the Yorktel Microsoft Solutions practice.

Yorktel now has seven Gold Competencies, three Silver Competencies, is a tier-1 direct Cloud Service Provider (CSP) and a Managed Surface Devices reseller. A future company roadmap includes developing cloud software products and applications with technologies related to Azure Cognitive Services, AI, AR, big data, and IoT; this builds on the launch of Yorktel’s purpose-built TeleHealth product, Univago HE.

“We are very excited to expand our Microsoft practice, and very fortunate to do so with such a highly capable and experienced leadership team at the helm. As SVP of Microsoft Solutions, Jeremy Short will be working closely with Yorktel’s recently appointed CRO Ken Scaturro and COO Mike Brandofino to globally execute our Microsoft Solutions business plan,” said Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel. “Jeremy and his team are well-respected in the industry bringing digital transformation talent across multiple disciplines within the technology sector. His deep and diverse technical background and experience as a technology visionary make him a huge asset to the Yorktel team as we continue to grow our service offering.”

Shaun Olsen

As part of this expansion, Yorktel has tapped Shaun Olsen to join the Microsoft Solutions practice as vice president. Prior to joining Yorktel, Olsen was an executive at Arrow Electronics where he led the Microsoft Solutions practice and was responsible for the cloud, data center, and platforms strategy in the systems integration division.

“We are thrilled to have Jeremy and Shaun join the team to help expand the Microsoft Solutions practice,” said Scaturro. “They are both highly respected IT executives and strategists with a proven track record of starting, scaling, and managing IT software development, infrastructure, professional and managed services organizations. Jeremy and Shaun bring the right combination of deep knowledge, diversity of experience and strategic thinking that will help enable Yorktel to achieve our growth objectives, with a focus on building on our success as an innovative service provider to our clients,”