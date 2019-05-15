XTEN-AV to Launch at InfoComm 2019

The What: XTEN-AV will launch its cloud-based platform—designed to transform how AV system integrators design and execute their projects—at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 4347.

The What Else: XTEN-AV’s solution is designed to lead AV integrators away from the legacy methods of project designing where designers have to manually do calculations, choose products, and create drawings for installations—what can be a long and tedious process. XTEN-AV says its platform ascertains the needs of the project, recommends the best products, creates automated wiring diagrams, bill of materials, and end customer proposals within a matter of minutes. The built-in CRM and analytical dashboard help users to be on top of their projects and accounts.

“With XTEN-AV software platform, our vision is to provide exceptional AV design tools to system integrators and designers and to constantly enhance the platform by implementing the latest technologies such as AI, ML, VR," said XTEN-AV co-founders Vibhav Singh and Sahil Dhingra in a statement. "Our cumulative experience of 30 years in the pro AV and software industry, along with the guidance from industry mentors, enabled us to make an effortless and highly intuitive interface for AV professionals to use with ease and do more.”

The Bottom Line: The platform follows AVIXA’s published standards and guidelines to enable users to design for different spaces more accurately and efficiently. XTEN-AV says it offers a library of audiovisual brands and products for AV professionals—giving a convenient and comprehensive tool to generate automated drawings and proposals.

The AI-powered software is open for sign-ups and will be unveiled InfoComm 2019 in Booth 3247.