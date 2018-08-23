WiCT Presents 'The Impact of Technology on Lifestyle Design' at CEDIA 2018

Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT) is scheduled to present a TechTalk panel discussion titled, "The Impact of Technology on Lifestyle Design," on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 12-12:45 p.m. on the Smart Stage at CEDIA 2018. CEDIA's TechTalk is a series of inspiring and educational talks from connected technology experts sharing insights into what the future holds for the custom integration industry.

The panel discussion will be hosted by Toni Sabatino, Manhattan's National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) chapter president. Panelists include Melissa Andresko, communications director—public relations, Lutron Electronics; Dawn DeLuca, founder and principal, Dawn DeLuca On Design; and Heather Sidorowicz, owner and technologist, Southtown Audio Video.

"Home designers need to be educated about the value a technology professional can add as part of their team and create key partnerships to produce the best results for clients," said Sabatino. "This discussion is the perfect opportunity to inform and inspire those on the technology side and show how we can best work together to create the ultimate environment for our clients' lifestyles."

The session will discuss how home automation and intelligent environments have come a long way from the AV systems of home theaters. The panelists will explore everything from the evolution of lighting integration, network-enabled thermostats, and home security systems to the bold new world of kitchen and bath integration with cameras built into major appliances to let people see, for example, what's in their refrigerator while they're are at the market, as well as self-diagnosing appliances that will schedule service for you. The discussion will answer how those things are incorporated into the design side and how design and installation professionals can work together to meet their clients' expectations in the new smart world.

"We are delighted that CEDIA turned to WiCT to facilitate a conversation on the impact technology has on the design/build community," said Carol Campbell, founder, WiCT. "Ultimately, it is our job to collaborate to meet or exceed the expectations of our customers, and as environments become more complex, these partnerships will be invaluable."