Prizes Galore at AV³ on Thursday

AV³—held virtually this Thursday—will bring a full day of education, networking, and giveaways galore.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes from sponsoring manufacturers in the Passport to Prizes* contest. To be eligible for the drawing, attendees will need to visit all of the exhibitors in the virtual hall. Qualified attendees with the top scores will automatically be entered to win prizes.

Join Us on June 17 at AV³! Visit av3event.com to register.

In addition, attendees will be rewarded for being social. AVNation will give away three $50 Visa gift cards** for tweets with the most engagement on Twitter or LinkedIn using the hashtags #AV3 and #AVTweeps.

"We pride ourselves on the interactivity of our virtual events, and we're rewarding attendees who truly engage with the platform," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "Through the generosity of our sponsors like Kramer, Planar, Shure, AtlasIED and more, we're able to gift attendees with prizes for simply participating in the event."

Prizes to be awarded during Passport to Prizes include:

—Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

—$200 American Express Card from Kramer

—ClearOne UNITE 20 Pro Webcam from D&H Distributing (two available)

—Planar SL5064K4K LCD Display

—Shure Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

—PTZOptics 12X-USB Gen 2 Video Conferencing Camera

—Dell C2722DE Monitor

—Jabra Evolve2 65 and PanaCast

—Netgear OrbiPro WiFi 6 Mini

—$50 Amazon Gift Card from WolfVision

—AtlasIED Active Wireless Earbuds

—ClearOne Collaborate Versa Lite CT

—AVIXA Swag Bag (five available)

—Portable Mini USB-C Docking Station from Black Box

For more information or to register, visit av3event.com. Registration closes at 5 p.m. ET on Wed., June 16.

* Passport to Prizes Details

To be eligible for the drawing, attendees will need to visit all of the exhibitors in the virtual hall. Participants will receive 10 points for every booth visit, and 20 points for every chatroom engagement with the sponsors. Qualified attendees with the top scores will automatically be entered to win prizes. Attendees do not need to be present to win and the judges' decisions are final.

** #AV3 Social Details

Attendees must use both #AV3 and #AVTweeps on Twitter for consideration. The three tweets with the most engagement (shares, likes, etc.) will win a $50 Visa (or the like) gift card. Attendees do not need to be present to win and the judges' decisions are final.