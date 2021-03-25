Williams AV to Provide Translation Services at 2021 PSNI Supersummit

Providing webinars in different languages has been a challenge for companies with a global footprint, and the need for multi-lingual digital messaging has never been more important as organizations face the changes in work practices as a result of COVID-19.

PSNI Global Alliance has overcome this issue for its upcoming Supersummit by partnering with its Global Preferred Vendor Partner Williams AV who will be providing real-time translation through its Convey Video Solution.

Powered by Google's artificial intelligence platform, this solution from Williams AV has the ability to transcribe up to 27 languages and 70-plus dialects with up to 94 percent accuracy, according to the company.

Convey Video accepts a microphone or mixer input and uses the power of AI to instantly and continuously translate spoken word into on-screen captions. Overcoming language barriers, the software works with real-time language translation.

“As a global organization across six continents and 50 countries, we are consistently looking for ways to make our communications seamless across the globe," said Hailey Klein, director of marketing for PSNI. "This solution from our Global Preferred Vendor Partner, Williams AV, allows us to reach our partners and Certified Solution Providers in real time, whatever their native language, with speed, ease, and confidence.”

The Alliance expects over 300 employees from the network to attend the Global Supersummit. This year’s meeting will focus on enhancing the customer relationship, leading with trust, the future of the economy, and AV services in a post-pandemic world.

