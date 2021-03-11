PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: Williams AV

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Page Stanberry, Marketing Coordinator, Williams AV.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Page Stanberry

PAGE STANBERRY: Williams AV has created products to help people communicate for over 40 years. This past year we had to shift our thinking from traditional communication needs to communication needs in a time of social distancing. We did this by reevaluating market needs and repositioning products that were already on our shelves.

For instance, our two-way wireless listening system, Digi-Wave, has historically done well for applications like guided tours and language interpretation. Since the pandemic has started we have seen an uptick in its use in courtrooms. Before COVID-19, court hearings facilitated in-person trials to accommodate privacy, confidentiality, and more. The pandemic halted many sessions, for the health and wellbeing of everybody from the judge to the jurors. And yet, with the presiding constitutional rights and entitlements of a speedy trial, the courts needed to find a way to adapt. Digi-Wave has been able to help courtrooms proceed securely and safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another product that has been helping courtrooms socially distance is the IR+. The IR+ is the first Distributed Emitter Array Infrared system on the market—allowing up to 16x emitters for 288,000 sq. ft. of coverage to accommodate wings in room design, balconies, or other obscured venue locations. Additionally, the IR+ system offers 2 channels of WaveCAST audio over Wi-Fi and ensures direct, clear delivery of your message without sacrificing security.

These are just two ways we have re-positioned our products during COVID-19. You can see a list of all of our COVID-19 solutions on our website.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

PS: There are a couple of ways integrators can better position themselves to profit from the products and services Williams AV offers.



From a product standpoint, integrators can take advantage of our PSNI affiliate rebate program and promote our contact-free communication products.

TechBlue is your source for design services and technical expertise from Williams AV. We’ve combined impressive talent with effective tools to keep you on the cutting-edge of assistive listening and wireless communication technology.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

PS: Williams AV is making inclusion easier for all by enhancing learning experiences for video presentations, online training, webinars, and video calls with our real-time language translation system, Convey Video.

Through the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Convey Video can continuously translate spoken word up in up to 27+ languages with support for more than 70 dialects, all in real-time.

Listening is more than just hearing someone; it is about understanding them as well. Sometimes, understanding simply must come from communicating in the same language. With that in mind, Williams AV is reinventing the art of listening with the introduction of the new Convey Video translator.

AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

PS: For this year’s PSNI Supersummit, we are most excited about the unlimited attendance the online platform allows. We have already seen our PSNI friends posting about the event on social media and getting excited about it. We can’t wait to see what everyone is up to and to reconnect.