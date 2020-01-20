Williams AV Announces Plethora of New Products for ISE 2020

Image 1 of 4 Convey Powered by Google’s artificial intelligence platform, Convey Audio eliminates the barriers of language with real-time translation with up to 94 percent accuracy depending on language. In addition to real-time translation, Convey provides accurate speech-to-text transcription and audio archiving of all events.

Image 2 of 4 WaveCAST 8 WaveCAST 8 is a multi-channel Wi-Fi assisted listening platform designed for use in larger assistive listening applications requiring up to 32 channels. The latest addition to the WaveCAST family was designed for larger pro-audio applications where high-quality sound is required from streaming multichannel audio in real-time to smartphones and/or tablets.

Image 3 of 4 Digi-Wave 400 Series The Digi-Wave 400 Series expands on the success of the previous generation 300 Series by adding a new, intuitive user-interface, an upgraded charging dock with easy in-and-out feature, and a simplified group-join pairing option.

Also new with the Digi-Wave 400 system is the ability for 2-way wireless communication at distances of over 1,000 ft.