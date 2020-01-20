Williams AV Announces Plethora of New Products for ISE 2020

Williams AV has announced a plethora of new products for ISE 2020.
Convey
Powered by Google’s artificial intelligence platform, Convey Audio eliminates the barriers of language with real-time translation with up to 94 percent accuracy depending on language. In addition to real-time translation, Convey provides accurate speech-to-text transcription and audio archiving of all events.
WaveCAST 8
WaveCAST 8 is a multi-channel Wi-Fi assisted listening platform designed for use in larger assistive listening applications requiring up to 32 channels.
The latest addition to the WaveCAST family was designed for larger pro-audio applications where high-quality sound is required from streaming multichannel audio in real-time to smartphones and/or tablets.
Digi-Wave 400 Series
The Digi-Wave 400 Series expands on the success of the previous generation 300 Series by adding a new, intuitive user-interface, an upgraded charging dock with easy in-and-out feature, and a simplified group-join pairing option.
Also new with the Digi-Wave 400 system is the ability for 2-way wireless communication at distances of over 1,000 ft.
Williams AV Annotation Pro
Annotation Pro brings true 4K video to system designers who wish to add annotation to their professional 4K video designs. With the enhanced broadcast graphics capabilities of the NVIDA processor, the Annotation Pro provides stunning graphical annotation overlays that provide brilliant detail, crisp colors, and sharp images, according to the company.
