Why You Should Visit the SDVoE Academy Stage at InfoComm 2024

The SDVoE Alliance will host the SDVoE Academy Stage at booth C8157 at InfoComm 2024. Attendees will get in-depth education sessions, interviews, and demonstrations for system integrators, designers, consultants, installers, and manufacturers.

The SDVoE Academy Stage offers a free program that offers insights into the latest industry trends and technological advancements surrounding the AV-over-IP ecosystems. Taking place at InfoComm 2024, the SDVoE Academy Stage is a must-attend event for anyone interested in exploring emerging trends and advancements. Attendees will gain access to expert-led sessions, interviews and demonstrations, covering the flexibility, sustainability and availability of AV-over-IP technologies.

With sessions presented every half hour, the SDVoE Academy Stage will feature over 30 educational topics, covering a wide array of industry-relevant subjects. From case studies and ecosystem interoperability to product sustainability and emerging trends, attendees can expect a comprehensive educational experience delivered in various engaging formats.

At the SDVoE Academy Stage, attendees will learn how to leverage the SDVoE standard for high performance AV network deployments in education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, hospitality, retail, houses of worship, government, military, industry and security. After the show, all sessions will be available online via the SDVoE Academy at: www.sdvoe.org/academy.

Highlights of the SDVoE Academy Stage include (all times PT):

SDVoE Academy Courses: Educational courses led by team members from the SDVoE Alliance, subject-matter experts and members of the SDVoE Alliance, and systems integrators covering crucial topics shaping the AV landscape.

SDVoE Face-to-Face AV Interviews: Hosted by Stephane Tremblay and Matt Dodd, these interviews will cover industry trends, technical subjects and recent implementation case studies. The live interviews will occur daily between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

SDVoE Academy Certified Design Partner (CDP) Video Screenings: The SDVoE Alliance will screen modules daily at 10:30 am and 2:00 pm, followed by a quiz. Additionally, attendees can take the CDP Certification quiz online via QR code to become certified partners during InfoComm 2024.

The SDVoE Alliance will screen modules daily at 10:30 am and 2:00 pm, followed by a quiz. Additionally, attendees can take the CDP Certification quiz online via QR code to become certified partners during InfoComm 2024. Alliance Member Booth Demo Video Screenings: Member interviews and booth demos will be screened daily at 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm, encouraging attendees to explore SDVoE Alliance members' booths to learn more about their product offerings and solutions.