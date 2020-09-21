Waves Now Shipping DSPRO StageGrid 1000

The What: Waves Audio is now shipping the DSPRO StageGrid 1000, a Waves SoundGrid-compatible stagebox. DSPRO, located in Porto Alegre, Brazil, is a developer and manufacturer of innovative and high-performance products for the professional audio market, including PA, broadcast, mobile units, and installation.

The What Else: The DSPRO StageGrid 1000 is a compact I/O device for Waves’ eMotion LV1 live mixing systems, with eight mic/line ins, four analog out and AES/EBU ins/outs, all digitally controlled. Use this versatile unit close to your mixing console to add more inputs and outputs at FOH or monitors, or on stage in order to add more inputs and outputs for stage performers.

With eight digitally controlled mic/line ins, four balanced analog outputs, and an AES/EBU stereo I/O, this 1U rack unit offers a balance between size and functionality, delivering no-compromise sound quality and reliability.

The Bottom Line: This rugged and road-ready StageGrid 1000 unit is powered by the same audio interface as the larger DSPRO StageGrid 4000, making the DSPRO StageGrid family well suited for the most demanding live mixing environments. StageGrid 1000 is fully compatible with Waves’ SoundGrid ecosystem. It interfaces with SoundGrid hosts and network components to make up a modular, scalable audio distribution infrastructure, which can process multichannel audio at ultra-low latency using Waves’ plugins.