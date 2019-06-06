VuWall Partners With TBC Consoles to Offer Control Room Kit

VuWall has announced a partnership to provide customers with an affordable and efficient control room kit that addresses the specific requirements of small to midsize control rooms — and fully complements VuWall solutions. Engineered to simplify the design, quoting and purchasing, and installation process for small and medium size control rooms, the new visualization kit includes TBC SmartTrac Console System and the VuWall ecosystem in one solution. Customers simply need to add the displays of their choice for a complete control room deployment.

"As the need for surveillance, monitoring, and collaboration capabilities proliferate across facilities of all sizes, customers are requesting a simple and efficient workstation that scales to smaller environments with robust monitoring and collaboration requirements," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "TBC Consoles has long-standing expertise in designing modular technical furniture for the AV industry, making them a great partner in creating a combined solution. Now these customers have an affordable, easy-to-deploy and intuitive solution that leverages innovations often only seen in large, high-end control rooms."

The kit provides organizations with VuWall's flexible and powerful video wall management solutions that drives the best video wall visualization experience. It includes the VuStation KVM multiviewer, a control workstation that enables operators to seamlessly interact with multiple sources from a single keyboard and mouse on their desktop; VuScape, a series of power and modular video wall controllers for small and large-scale video walls; and VuWall Touch Panel, featuring a PoE tablet with an intuitive interface designer, that doesn't require any programming skills to configure. As an integrated platform, organizations have a comprehensive ecosystem driving the video wall that is easy to use and deploy.

TBC's SmartTrac Console System is designed to meet modern surveillance and monitoring demands within a lightweight aluminum and steel-based workstation that can be combined with other consoles, carts, or accessories to allow the system to adapt to any sized control room. It features full cable management, height adjustment, rack modules built into the countertop, and the ability to mount a variety of accessories without tools. These features speed up deployment and maximize versatility for any system components and user requirements.

"Our customers look to us for modern, ergonomic, and modular control room furniture," said Jansen Hahn, chief operations officer at TBC Consoles. "In these environments, we are tasked with providing workstations where the operators can view a variety of sources on multiple monitors in a setting that incorporates all hardware and software to meet their needs and allows for future expansion. Working with VuWall allows us to suggest a package kit which does just that. We see great value in our ability to provide a number of discrete solutions that include furniture, processors, and visualization software all in one."