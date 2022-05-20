Voting is Open for the SCN Installation Product Awards 2022

By published

Voting closes on May 27, so choose your favorite products in each category today!

SCN IPA 2022
(Image credit: Future)

The SCN Installation Product Awards 2022 will be decided by you—our readers. 

More than 70 products across 13 categories are looking for your vote in this year's awards program. You can select your favorite product in each category. The website also includes a research area, where you can read about every nominated product.

Vote here: https://future.swoogo.com/scnipa2022voting

SCN IPA 2022 Logo

(Image credit: Future)

You may only submit your vote once, and any additional votes will be voided automatically. Voting is only open through May 27, so vote today!

SCN Staff
The staff of Systems Contractor News serves the AV integration industry with thorough news analysis, trend reports, and the latest product and technology information—delivered to an audience of decision-makers.