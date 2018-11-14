VITEC to Feature IPTV Distribution Solution and Military-Grade Encoders at GV Expo 2018

VITEC will demonstrate its latest generation EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform, which features advanced distribution and playback capabilities for government agencies requiring immediate access to video streams, and its point-to-point/point-to-multipoint MGW Ace HEVC encode and decode solution at Government Video Expo in booth 500 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from Nov. 27-29.

On display at the show will be VITEC's EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform, the end-to-end IPTV and digital signage solution for secure dissemination and content management of full motion video streams and offline files to desktops, TVs, and mobile devices. It's ideal for mission-critical applications and government agencies seeking to view, distribute, and manage situational awareness video and live streams, digital signage, and on-demand content from anywhere. With EZ TV's new media library module, featuring a user-intuitive HTML5 interface, users can quickly find, tag, annotate, edit, organize, playback, and share video assets, including ISR Media with MISB-compliant KLV/STANAG metadata. For viewing live and recorded content on TV screens, the latest release of the platform includes TAA-compliant, high-performance end-points.

Attendees at the show will also be able to see the enterprise workflow deployed by VITEC's MGW Ace hardware-based HEVC encode/decode solution. It is perfectly suited for point-to-point/point-to-multipoint streams. Using VITEC's second-generation 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC codec (Gen2), the compact, powerful streaming appliance features unmatched video quality and highly efficient bandwidth compression. Built-in advanced stream protection guarantees reliable video distribution over any network. Further enhancing HEVC workflows, the VITEC Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, and preview IPTV-protected streams transmitted by VITEC encoders from any location and distribute them within a target network, whether for rebroadcast, video-on-demand, or any other application. When used in conjunction with the MGW Ace, the server is the perfect solution for high-quality, low-bandwidth, reliable contribution over the internet without the use of expensive and less flexible fiber or satellite transmission infrastructure, leading to a dramatic reduction of operating expenses (OPEX).

VITEC will also feature its TOUGH family of portable and rugged encoders built for mission-critical and extreme applications. The MGW Diamond TOUGH quad-channel HEVC/H.264 encoder is the ideal encoder for IP video delivery from multiple analog and/or digital sources within the vehicle or externally over RF or satellite links to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The ultra-lightweight, credit card-sized MGW Pico TOUGH is the world's smallest, most power-efficient MIL-STD-certified H.264 HD/SD encoding solution.