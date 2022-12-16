﻿Visix, Tango Partner to Expand Space Booking Solutions

Visix and Tango have entered into a partnership that helps corporate enterprise and office professionals more effectively navigate the challenges of the modern hybrid workplace. Visix now offers Tango’s Reserve by AgilQuest (“Tango Reserve”) application on their full range of EPS desk and room signs for a complete workspace booking and occupancy management solution.

“Tango has helped companies plan, occupy, measure and manage their workplaces for decades. Today their solutions bring important new benefits to the hybrid workplace that increase worker engagement, collaboration and productivity, and help businesses gather data to establish a more unified workplace experience,” said Trey Hicks, COO and CSO for Visix. “Our partnership with Tango transforms our EPS line into a complete workplace booking and occupancy management solution along with actionable, data-driven insights that allow businesses to make strategic workplace decisions.”

Visix developed its EPS signage line to provide cost-effective wireless options for corporate and education customers to display room schedules and reservations outside meeting rooms and other shared spaces. Tango Reserve lets EPS clients fully enable their hybrid workplace by adding desk booking, room booking and workplace analytics. Tango’s enhanced feature set helps business leaders expand choice and flexibility, do more with less space, and use Tango Reserve’s Analytics Dashboards for improved analysis and decision making.

The combined solution also brings value to employees. EPS signs pull reservation data from Tango Reserve to update space availability status and other reservation information in real time. The same application invites employees to scan a QR Code on EPS desk signs to view upcoming availability, immediately book open slots, or check-in using a safe, touchless solution.

“Tango is delighted to partner with Visix and help customers make a more intuitive, collaborative, and productive workplace. Tango is all about connecting people and place – helping companies plan, build and operate locations, and ensuring employees use those facilities effectively. Our partnership with Visix supports companies’ evolving requirements for the office, enabling them to make smarter workplace and real estate decisions,” said Pranav Tyagi, president and CEO at Tango.

Visix offers a variety of EPS sign sizes to accommodate a wide range of room and workspace types, and larger models can be fitted with custom faceplates showing branding, room numbers and braille for ADA compliance.