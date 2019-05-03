Videon Debuts EdgeCaster Ultra Low Latency Encoder at InfoComm 2019

The What: At InfoComm 2019, Videon will debut its new EdgeCaster ultra-low latency, ultra-fast edge compute encoder, ideal for solving low-latency streaming needs.

The What Else: Ideal for projects in the prosumer, pro AV, and broadcast markets, EdgeCaster uses edge compute encoding technology that bypasses a layer of cloud-based processing, resulting in worldwide latency of less than three seconds from camera capture to playback ̶ via a public internet connection. When local streaming is required, users can simultaneously stream in under a half second from building to building or building to campus with Videon’s support for SRT technology.

[Experiencing InfoComm 2019]

EdgeCaster handles transcoding, format repackaging, and other heavy computational processes by leveraging the capability of Qualcomm technology: Building on the processing power of the SnapDragon chip, EdgeCaster is capable of streaming at resolutions up to 4K30 using either H.264 or H.265/HEVC compression. EdgeCaster can also output up to six streams simultaneously in multiple bitrates/resolutions using chunked HLS or DASH and has the flexibility to be powered via PoE (power over ethernet).

The Bottom Line: Be it building-to-building live streaming with SRT or streaming around the world, thanks to Videon’s partnership with AWS, EdgeCaster’s advanced encoding technology greatly reduces streaming latency.

Visit Videon at booth 2580 at InfoComm 2019 to see EdgeCaster in action.