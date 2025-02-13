AbsenLive Brings 'Unforgettable Visual Experience' to Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival—a celebrations of independent cinema in Park City, UT—turned once again to Absen and its AbsenLive PR Series to elevate the festival experience. A massive, 65-panel LED display featuring the PR Series 1.9 on Brompton technology, was displayed at The Park, a central hub for the festival’s events. The PR Series by AbsenLive is a professional-grade platform of LED products designed for virtual production applications, featuring pixel pitches from 1.5 to 5.2mm to accommodate diverse creative needs.

“Sundance Film Festival is all about celebrating creativity and great storytelling,” said Neil Morrison, VP of rental and staging for AbsenLive. “We were thrilled to play a part in this iconic event by bringing incredible visuals with our advanced LED technology. Absen’s PR Series showcased our capabilities in delivering high-quality solutions for virtual production and live events.”

(Image credit: Absen)

“We were thrilled to partner with Absen to bring their cutting-edge LED wall technology to the Sundance Film Festival,” said Holden Payne, Sundance Film Festival, director of technical exhibition. “Absen's innovation represented a significant upgrade from the screens we’d used in the past and was truly a game-changer for the film community. The versatility of their technology—whether in set design or event exhibitions—was transformative. With remarkable contrast and exceptional color balance, Absen's LED wall enhanced The Park's patron experience. We were excited for the film community to see these panels and grateful to have such a powerful tool at our fingertips.”

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival featured 88 feature-length films representing 33 countries, with an impressive 84 titles (96%) making their world premieres. Additionally, 37 feature films were directed by first-time filmmakers, highlighting Sundance Institute’s commitment to fostering new voices in cinema. Nine of these films had been supported by the Sundance Institute during development through grants and residency labs. The Sundance Film Festival, an artist program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute, impacted thousands of artists each year through its year-round programs, including the Festival itself and Sundance Collab, an online educational filmmaking platform.