Vestel Intros DENEVA Digital Signage Solution

The What: Vestel has introduced a DENEVA-approved and certified system-on-chip technology solution, enabling the integration of the software capabilities of the DENEVA platform into its entire display lineup.

The What Else: The integration brings DENEVA software to the full line of Vestel digital signage displays, which range from 43 to 98 inches. Designed for portrait and landscape orientations, the flexible Vestel series can be adapted to suit any environment with a range of display capabilities, which include continuous 16/7 and 24/7 run-times, as well as brightness levels of up to 2,500 nits.

As soon as it is connected to power and network, this out-of-the-box display solution enables automated, centralized control of small-, medium-, and enterprise-level digital signage networks, enabling end users to develop network applications as well as create and schedule multimedia content in any resolution for one, some, or all of the displays. For more immersive showcases, much of the Vestel range of digital signage supports the display and playback of 4K UHD HDR content. As well as eliminating the need for any middleware, it streamlines the deployment process, while also working to keep installations operational and maintenance costs to a minimum.

Compatible with all the latest DENEVA range of software applications, the solution provides custom-built functionality for all sectors, ranging from retail, QSR, finance, supermarkets and hospitality, to corporate, education, transport, and healthcare.

The SoC-powered range of Vestel displays are now also approved for compatibility with the new DENEVA Safe and Tech solution. This utilizes AI, big data, and biometric systems to help businesses more easily comply with the latest Covid-19 regulations for maximum in-store capacities, mask wearing, and social distancing.

The Bottom Line: The integration builds on Vestel’s global partnership with DENEVA software producer, ICON Multimedia, with the aim of providing a turnkey digital signage solution with scalable and user-friendly software. DENEVA-equipped Vestel displays are well suited for everything from small digital signage setups to special bespoke projects and time-sensitive multinational rollouts.