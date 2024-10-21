USIS Launches Insight for Unified, Real-Time Security Monitoring

USIS has launched its proprietary remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, Insight. Insight allows organizations of any size to access, inventory, monitor, predict, and resolve multiple AV and security system device types and issues from one platform, without the limitation of hardware specificity.

"We explored the market for a remote monitoring solution that could meet both our needs and those of our clients, but there wasn’t an existing option with the comprehensive capabilities we needed," said USIS Security principal and VP, Michael Engblom, who helped develop and launch Insight. "As a result, we developed a solution ourselves."

The cloud-based solution allows remote monitoring and management of unlimited IP-addressable devices all from a single dashboard. The proprietary software provides technology managers the ability to gain actionable insights from their devices and to ensure their devices are functioning properly. Insight capabilities include real-time alerts, customizable reporting, generative AI support & proactive recommendation features, and seamless access to USIS service desk & onsite service for remedy escalation and resolution. Insight’s intuitive dashboard gives users the ability to easily set up device categories & models, index devices for asset management, monitor device status & events, and track open service tickets.

Insight was designed and built with enterprise-level security measures to protect customer data and ensure compliance with industry standards. This includes SOC Type 2 Compliance, AES-256 Encryption, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).