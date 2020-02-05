Userful Grows Its Visual Networking Platform in Advance of ISE 2020

The What: Userful's Visual Networking Platform now accelerates deployment of visual content throughout enterprises of all sizes with three breakthrough developments: data center support and augmented support for hybrid deployments, Userful API for services integration, and display ubiquity.

(Image credit: Userful)

The What Else: Userful’s support for a variety of server architectures—on premise, cloud, and now data center—ensures maximum customer flexibility and security, according to the company. Certain enterprises focused on content within a LAN may opt for an on-premise server. Enterprises with the goal of sharing content to multiple facilities throughout a country or around the world will likely deploy their servers from a data center or the cloud. Enterprises with a variety of needs may opt for a hybrid deployment mixing different server architectures but still managing their entire infrastructure with Userful’s centralized management tools.

[The 2020 Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

The Userful REST API now enables dynamic switching between content and back office applications/services, triggered by user control, local events and/or Internet of Things (IoT) events. This enables enterprises to define a new range of custom engagements for customers and employees.

Userful’s uClient (Ubiquitous Client) has added support for both Tizen and Android operating systems to its existing support for LG’s webOS. With this announcement, Userful now offers complete display ubiquity, enabling enterprises to work with any display, including a very broad variety of commercial smart displays from a wide range of vendors. Enterprises can also deploy legacy displays using an adapter device.

The Bottom Line: With these new developments, Userful’s centralized architecture now empowers IT departments to easily manage the next generation of smart corporations, where IT teams don’t worry about compatibility between legacy applications, operating systems, and displays.

Userful will provide demonstrations of its complete Visual Networking Platform supporting all types of server architectures and displays at ISE 2020 on Stand 8-C395.

To read more ISE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.