tvONE Updates CORIOmaster2 Video Processor

The What: tvONE has released a software update for its CORIOmaster2 video processor with new features, enabling video professionals to create augmented 4K/8K (4K60 4:4:4) video experiences for high-end LED installation, projection edge blends or monitor walls.

The What Else: This latest update adds many new features including the new Quad 4K IN high-bandwidth HDMI Input module (CM2-HDMI-4K-4IN) for CORIOmaster2 (CM2-547), an integrated custom resolution manager with storage for up to 20x custom resolutions, and layout-only presets. Additionally, a range of new features have been added for systems that include a 4K streaming media and playback module. These include a new 8x HD synchronized playback feature, support for MPEG2 video playback, low-latency IP streams from any encoder, storage of details for up to 40 encoders for IP streams, AES decode of encrypted streams, and FTP media download capability for each module.

The new Quad HDMI 2.0 input module supports resolutions up to 4K60 (4:4:4) and four of these modules can be fitted to a single CORIOmaster2 chassis. The 4:4:4 color subsampling provides improved color performance, especially for LED walls and when accurate color rendition is essential for applications such as healthcare and corporate.

A new Custom Resolution Manager is now fully integrated into CORIOgrapher, allowing installers to create and verify custom output resolutions using basic display information for LED setups. From this basic setup, CORIOgrapher will guide users to their desired resolution. In addition, synchronized playback is now available through the 4K streaming and media input modules. It also allows users to get creative and go beyond 4K resolutions for expansive video belts in broadcast studios, corporate lobbies, and live events to entertain and boost revenues.

Additional functionality has been added to presets with a new layout-only setting that can reduce the number of presets needed for a configuration by up to 10 times. Instead of creating multiple presets for every source in every window, this new option allows significant efficiency boosts to programmers by creating presets where only the overall layout is changed instead.

The Bottom Line: The updates have the potential to enhance a host of application uses, including in healthcare, broadcast, e-sports, live events, education and corporate environments.