tvONE Releases Updates to CORIOmaster App and Crestron Control Module

The What: tvONE has released updates to the CORIOmaster app, a control tool for CORIOmaster, CORIOmaster mini, and CORIOmaster micro video processing systems. In addition, upgrades have been made to the Crestron Control module.

The What Else: The CORIOmaster app is updated to version 1.4 for CORIOmaster, CORIOmaster mini, and CORIOmaster micro. This update adds REST and websockets capability to CORIOmaster to allow connection via HTTP and HTTPS for secure communication. The popular macro feature is still available for connections via TCP. Parallel connections from multiple devices (App, CORIOgrapher) to a single CORIOmaster is now possible with the new update.

Additionally, the new upgrades to the Crestron Control module for CORIOmaster allows seamless control for CORIOmaster, CORIOmaster mini, and CORIOmaster micro. New features include the ability to route sources to windows, recall presets, and Canvas level audio adjustment including mute and volume control. This enhanced development evolves from the previous module, by enabling REST based control facilitating multiple connections to the CORIOmaster from a range of control clients.

The Bottom Line: To download CORIOmaster app for Apple devices: Search 'CORIOmaster' in the Apple Store. To download CORIOmaster app for Android devices: Search 'CORIOmaster' in Google PLAY.

To request the Crestron Control module for CORIOmaster products, fill out the form here.