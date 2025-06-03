Martin Introduces P3 System Controller Software 6.2.0

HARMAN Professional Solutions recently unveiled the new Martin P3 System Controller Software 6.2.0 featuring the P3 Visualizer Protocol. Designed to integrate seamlessly into the Martin P3 ecosystem, this new update significantly enhances the visualization capabilities and delivers a level of workflow efficiency unmatched in the industry.

The all-new P3 Visualizer Protocol enables lighting designers, programmers, and system technicians to integrate third-party 3D visualization software with the Martin P3 System Controller, creating an end-to-end solution. By enabling real-time sharing of comprehensive fixture data—including video pixels, patch details, and more—visualizers are now able to flawlessly replicate real-world fixtures, whether driven by lighting consoles, P3 controllers, or both simultaneously. This integration creates unparalleled design flexibility and shortens the path from creative concept to show-ready execution.

Designed for with ease of use in mind, the software’s plug-and-play functionality simplifies setup, allowing immediate integration with compatible visualization tool. Capture, a visualization software provider, has already incorporated the P3 Visualizer Protocol into its Capture 2025 software, marking the first implementation of this feature.

“Our mission is always to provide our design and programming community with the most intuitive tools to translate their visions into unforgettable experiences," said Wouter Verlinden, product manager Creative LED, Lighting and Control. "By integrating real-time 3D visualization, we’re expanding creative possibilities much further. This new capability eliminates guesswork, greatly accelerates the creative process, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with our partners."

Available at no cost, Martin’s P3 System Controller Software 6.2.0 extends compatibility to the entire range of Martin’s P3 System Controllers, including P3-050, P3-150, P3-175, P3-275, and P3-300. It is also available as free P3-PC System Controller software, allowing professionals to access these advanced visualization enhancements without any additional hardware investment.