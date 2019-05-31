tvONE to Present a New Family of HDMI 2.0 Products at InfoComm 2019

The What: tvONE will present a new Magenta HDMI 2.0 family of products including an ultra-thin auto switcher, a new line of active optical cables, a matrix switcher series, and a new splitter and distribution amplifier series at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1632.

The What Else: The tvONE 1T-SX-654 HDMI 2.0 auto-switcher has four HDMI video inputs and one HDMI output supports video resolution up to 4Kx2K@60Hz 4:4:4 HDR and provides 18 Gbps of high bandwidth. This ultra-thin 4x1 switcher with audio functionality includes multi-channel support, de-embedded digital stereo audio to provide an analog output, or an audio return channel (ARC) for transmitting audio back to the HDMI input from the connected display.

The new line of Magenta Research active optical cables, feature DisplayPort 1.4 active optical cables (MG-AOC-88x) and HDMI 2.0 active optical cables (MG-AOC-66x). The cables provide a simple, robust solution for extending ultra-high resolution over long distances. These plug and play active optical cables are provided in a drum for easy installing and provide video and audio extension with no compression or latency up to 100 m (328 ft), without the need for external power and are available in UL certified Plenum.

The new Magenta Research series of HDMI 2.0 ultra-thin distribution amplifiers will also be introduced in tvONE's booth at InfoComm 2019. The MG-DA-61x series provides a high-performance solution for distributing HDMI signals with video output up to 4K2K@60Hz (YUV444) resolutions and HDR support. Support is also offered for up to 32 audio channels with sampling rates up to 192kHz and passthrough of 7.1 channels of digital audio including high resolution digital audio formats such as LPCM 7.1CH, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD Master Audio, and Dolby Atmos. The products are available in 1x2, 1x4, and 1x8 configurations.

On the booth, you will also find our MX-65xx matrix switcher series. The series, now shipping, allows users to send HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP) to multiple devices, both independently and simultaneously. The matrix switcher series complies with HDCP 2.2, and supports 3D, and 4K2K@60 4:4:4 8 bit and 10-bit processing, for superior deep color rendering. Audio support includes 7.1 audio, including DTS-HD and Dolby® TrueHD. Available in 4x4 and 8x8 configurations.

The Bottom Line: The 1T-SX-654, Magenta Research active optical cables, and MX-65xx matrix switcher series are now shipping; they can be seen at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1632.