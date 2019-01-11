tvONE to Launch Enhanced CORIOMaster at ISE 2019

The What: tvONE is launching a new, enhanced CORIOmaster video wall processor at ISE 2019 (Stand 1-M140). A major release of multiple enhancements for the CORIOmaster video wall processor includes a secure communication suite with full REST API and multi-user control.

The What Else: Other improvements include an HDMI 4-port output module (CM-HDMI-SC-4OUT), audio support for the CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini for embedded audio, and a dedicated audio module (CM-AUD-2IN-4OUT). The HDMI 4-port output upgrades the C3-540 CORIOmaster to up to 56 outputs, making massive video walls, projector edge blends, and LED installations easy and smooth, according to the company.

tvONE says the new embedded audio support and audio module "ensure the CORIOmaster is supreme when you need both video and audio in an installation."

The Bottom Line: The IP streaming now accepts both H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) for higher quality and bandwidths. All modules are shipping at the time of ISE and can be seen in Stand 1-M140.