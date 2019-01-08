Studying Abroad at ISE 2019

ISE, taking place at RAI Amsterdam Feb. 5-8, isn't just about the show floor—attendees can also look forward to a wealth of education at ISE 2019.

“Our conference program for ISE 2019 features a wide range of experts who will offer their unique perspectives on AV’s role in enhancing higher education and enterprise spaces,” said David Labuskes, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “In forums like this, when brilliant minds are gathered, the dialogue and ideas shared are never predictable and always fascinating. We’re excited for attendees to participate in these interactive sessions that will push the AV conversation forward.”

Here are our Top 5 ISE 2019 education picks:

1. Things You Can’t Miss at ISE 2019

Thursday, Jan. 24 (also available on demand after the presentation)

10:00 a.m. EST

During this free one-hour webinar, the SCN team will do a deep dive into the most popular trends and innovations expected to be seen at ISE 2019. To register for the preshow webinar, visit bit.ly/ISE19.

2. XR Summit

Tuesday, Feb. 5

2:00 – 6:00 p.m. CET

The XR Summit is a half-day B2B strategy conference focused on the virtual (VR), augmented (AR) and mixed reality (MR) industry. The latest technologies and solutions for vertical market sectors will be explored through a mixed program of keynotes, presentations, and panels.

[Find all of our ISE 2019 coverage here: https://www.avnetwork.com/tag/ise]

3. Digital Signage Summit

Wednesday, Feb. 6

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CET

This half-day conference features experts and customers delivering market insights and presenting best practices. Industry experts will present the latest market figures, identify trends in retail and commercial projects, and discuss how complementing sensor-triggered and data-driven solutions add value to digital signage.

4. Smart Building Conference

Monday, Feb. 4

8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CET

This event explores the latest technologies, business strategies, market research, and workflow case studies through presentations from the world’s leading smart building experts and thought leaders. The theme—Making Buildings Smart, Making Smart Buildings—examines how all stakeholders can work together to use technology to make homes, offices, and commercial buildings smarter and better for everyone.

[Win a Future Best of Show Award at ISE 2019]

5. attractionsTECH by blooloop

Friday, Feb. 8

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CET

attractionsTECH by blooloop is a half-day conference focused on the technology transforming visitor attractions. The summit will explore how state-of-the-art technology is enabling theme parks, museums, water parks, zoos and cultural and heritage attractions to develop increasingly sophisticated and immersive experiences.