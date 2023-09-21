There's a New Philips Professional Soundbar—Here's What to Know

PPDS has entered the audio game, recently launching its two-in-one Philips Professional Soundbar HAL5023 with built-in subwoofer, designed for Philips MediaSuite TVs.

The new Philips Professional Soundbar combined with Philips MediaSuite was designed to transform hotel rooms in North America into highly immersive cinematic experiences. Trapezoid in build, the Philips Professional Soundbar features a professional 2.1 channel setup, with an output power of 200W max/100W RMS (10% THD), bringing crystal-clear audio performance. The built-in subwoofer was added to immerse guests even deeper into the in-room viewing experience.

[PPDS Prioritizes Sustainability in Pro AV Solutions]

Back-end controls through Philips MediaSuite TVs also allow for specific configurations to be put in place, including volume limits, ensuring surrounding rooms are not impacted or disturbed. The freestanding or wall mountable (brackets included as standard) Philips Professional Soundbar can be easily configured using the professional setup menu on the Philips MediaSuite TV. All related settings can be quickly and efficiently copied and transferred to the entire TV fleet remotely through cloning via PPDS CMND, saving significant installation times and costs.

The Philips Professional Soundbar further simplifies the experience, removing the need for multiple controllers. It can be controlled using the standard Philips MediaSuite TV remote. Alternatively, the Philips Soundbar can double as a high-end speaker system for guests wishing to play their preferred music, podcasts, and radio stations via apps and accounts on their own personal devices. This can be achieved either through Bluetooth or via Philips MediaSuite’s inclusive Chromecast built-in technology.

[12 All-in-one Videoconferencing Solutions]

With security a key feature on Philips MediaSuite TVs, all customer data, including Bluetooth pairing information from personal devices, is immediately cleared upon check out from the hotel.