Caramella Las Vegas Brings High-Quality Sound to Planet Hollywood

Caramella, the newest Italian dining destination in Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, pairs the Vegas sophisticated ambiance with an audio system designed to enhance every guest's experience. Las Vegas-based integration firm, National Technology Associates, spearheaded the design and installation of a high-performance system featuring custom 1 SOUND loudspeakers.

Caramella required an audio solution that could adapt to its dynamic needs—from providing crystal-clear background music during the day to delivering high-energy sound for DJs and private events at night. Understanding the venue’s diverse sonic demands, NTA opted for a strategic combination of 1 SOUND’s Contour and Cannon Series loudspeakers, complemented by distributed subwoofers.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

In the lounge bar area, Contour CT28 point source loudspeakers were deployed to ensure premium sound coverage with precise clarity. Their compact design and powerful output make them the ideal choice for an upscale setting where music is both a backdrop and an experience. For the dining areas, Cannon C8i loudspeakers were installed throughout the venue, with a maximum SPL of 120 dB, they offer exceptional intelligibility and rich, full-range audio performance that enhances the restaurant’s lively yet refined atmosphere.

To provide a robust and evenly distributed bass response, NTA incorporated SUB10s and SUB310s throughout the venue, ensuring balanced low-frequency support. In the lounge bar area, two SUB215s were strategically placed to deliver deep, resonant bass, enhancing the energy of the space for DJ sets and nighttime entertainment.

One of the defining features of this installation is the seamless aesthetic integration of the audio system. Leveraging 1 SOUND’s Custom Shop, the loudspeakers were meticulously color-matched to blend into Caramella’s elegant interior design and signature color, preserving the restaurant’s sophisticated visual identity while delivering best-in-class sound quality.

By combining technology with thoughtful design, National Technology Associates has ensured that Caramella’s audio system complements its high-end dining experience, offering guests an immersive and versatile sound environment that adapts effortlessly from day to night. Whether enjoying a quiet meal or an electrifying private event, patrons at Caramella are treated to an audio experience as refined as the cuisine itself.