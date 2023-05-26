PPDS Expands Global Partner Alliance

The PPDS ‘Global Partner Alliance’ network is expanding quite rapidly, delivering regional support and international expertise for customers in North America, and across six continents.

Officially launched at ISE 2022, the PPDS Global Partner Alliance (GPA) program was created to connect multinational businesses with PPDS top tier of regional integration specialists, for seamless execution of projects, of any scale, anywhere in the world.

Announced to members during the third global meeting for the PPDS GPA, hosted in Barcelona, Spain, the Alliance has grown by more than 50 additional partners—almost doubling numbers from 60 to 118 and now covering China and India—delivering enhanced specialist knowledge and support across a range of industries, including hospitality, retail, education and corporate.

Each Alliance partner is selected based upon their capabilities, certifications, and ongoing relationship with PPDS. All GPA partners are trained and certified to deliver the best knowledge and performance across PPDS’ portfolio of products, services, and solutions.

Bringing a synchronized approach to customer service that spans from presales specification through to post-sales support, PPDS’ multinational customers are supported by the dedicated team of International Key Account Directors. Teams deliver on a single point of contact for projects in Europe, Middle East, South Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, including China and India, and Oceania, as well as the GPA, mobilized to provide unrivalled simplicity and consistency, and precise planning and project roll outs worldwide.

“At PPDS, we strive for excellence in everything we do, from the products we are making in our factories through to the support we offer for installation and beyond," commented Franck Racape, vice president global commercial at PPDS. "A significant and crucial part of that process is unquestionably our relationships with our partners. The GPA, together with our International Key Account Management approach, have allowed us to develop even closer relationships with the channel, aligning to bring ever greater value to our mutual customers.

“Since launch, the GPA has advanced from being a list of valued partners to a true global community. Far from being competitors, many of our GPA partners are now in regular communication, supporting each other where needed and, as clearly demonstrated at our GPA dinner in Barcelona and at other exclusive GPA events, they have become close business allies in the process. On behalf of PPDS, I welcome all our new GPA members and thank everyone for their continued devotion. Here’s to expanding into another successful year.”