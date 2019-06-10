The Perfect Meeting - Episode #3: Meeting Millennial Needs

Technology advancements and remote working are shifting the very notion of “work.” Anyone with WiFi can dial into a meeting. But what are the costs of constant connectivity? Join Margot Douaihy, editor-at-large of AV Technology, and Lieven Bertier, Director of GTM Strategy & Services for Barco's Meeting Experience business, for a podcast devoted to workplace technology and culture. In this episode, they get real about remote working and explore how it has shaped the modern business landscape. They also discuss emerging technology trends like AI, AR, and IoT, and how they will influence the future of collaboration.

The Perfect Meeting - Episode #1: Meeting Psychology

The Perfect Meeting - Episode #2: Room for Improvement