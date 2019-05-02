The Perfect Meeting - Episode #1: Meeting Psychology

In this episode of The Perfect Meeting podcast, Margot Douaihy, AV Technology editor-at-large, chats with Lieven Bertier, Director of GTM Strategy & Services for Barco's Meeting Experience business. They explore the meaning of meetings—the who, what, when, and why of corporate meetings today. Learn why meetings are usually dreaded and what techniques can make meetings more engaging. Dive into the latest BYOD trends as well as pitfalls to avoid.

