Workplace 2025: Mersive

Thought Leader: Alan Young, Chief Product Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at Mersive

Mersive Solstice features operational analytics that gives valuable feedback to AV/IT teams, allowing them to make informed decisions when planning space and technology. We’ve found it fascinating that Solstice users report that analytics show users are sharing only one piece of content at a time. While multi-share—which allows multiple users to share screens simultaneously—is a reality, it’s simply not something users are harnessing to its full potential… yet.

We can look at the history of meetings to see why this might be the case. Since the earliest days of overhead projection, our meeting culture has been a one-to-many dynamic. Someone is always leading a group, pushing out information to everyone in attendance. This dynamic made sense in the early days of work technology.

Many-to-any collaboration allows inspiration to happen at the speed of now." —Alan Young, Chief Product Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at Mersive

Now, however, ideas flow in both directions, and workers are accustomed to having many windows, browsers, and screens open at once, deftly managing it all. As modern workers, we have developed the ability to “context switch” and have come to expect this capability from our devices. So why don’t we harness this same utility in our collaboration platforms?

The go-to one-to-many dynamic of today’s work environment is prohibiting that evolution and slowing the potential benefit of instantaneous and collaborative idea-sharing. It starts with physical space: There is no rule, for example, that says that meetings have to take place in a conference room where one person is presenting one thing.

Less expensive and easier to set up, huddle spaces allow smaller groups to share ideas, eschewing the traditional presentation and facilitating more nimble, inspired, and evolved collaboration. Imagine a smaller space where multiple users’ content is displayed, ideas flow, and barriers are broken. This is the future of the workplace, where many-to-any collaboration allows inspiration to happen at the speed of now.