The Perfect Meeting - Episode #2: Room for Improvement

From tiny startups to colossal companies with names that everyone recognizes, there are common tech tools that can help teams connect more effectively. Join Margot Douaihy, editor-at-large of AV Technology, and Lieven Bertier, Director of GTM Strategy & Services for Barco's Meeting Experience business, for a podcast devoted to improving collaboration. They survey solutions and discuss what technologies can help transform rooms from boring spaces to high-tech co-creation suites. 

