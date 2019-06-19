The Perfect Meeting - Episode #2: Room for Improvement

From tiny startups to colossal companies with names that everyone recognizes, there are common tech tools that can help teams connect more effectively. Join Margot Douaihy, editor-at-large of AV Technology, and Lieven Bertier, Director of GTM Strategy & Services for Barco's Meeting Experience business, for a podcast devoted to improving collaboration. They survey solutions and discuss what technologies can help transform rooms from boring spaces to high-tech co-creation suites.

Listen to more episodes:

The Perfect Meeting - Episode #1: Meeting Psychology

The Perfect Meeting - Episode #3: Meeting Millennial Needs