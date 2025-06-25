AV/IT Team, Class of 2025: University of California, Los Angeles

AV/IT TEAM:

Left to right: Nicholas Wong, recording engineer; Kerlin Cisneros, technical engineer; Jonathan Thomas, camera operator; Lillie Burke, co-producer; Andy Aquino, sound engineer; Taye Nelson, director; Production Services/producer; Craig Shibley, events supervisor; Tamiko Foster, production accounting (not pictured)

(Image credit: University of California, Los Angeles)

GOALS: The aim of this project was to launch Medically Speaking with Doctor Eve Glazier as a digital-first podcast designed to elevate public awareness around critical health issues—starting with a high-impact episode featuring Katie Couric. UCLA Health aimed to make expert medical conversations more accessible through modern, media-driven storytelling. Digital Spaces was brought in to ensure a seamless, professional production environment that could meet the urgency and profile of the launch.

The ITS Digital Spaces department, under the leadership of executive director, Doctor Joe Way, is a transformational new organization spawned out of UCLA’s Digital Campus initiative to revolutionize IT service delivery in alignment with the UCLA 2023-2028 Strategic Plan. The Production Services vertical, led by Taye Nelson, manages the campus live event services for four conference and events centers, BruinCast lecture capture service, and live- and post-production services across the enterprise.

CHALLENGES: Time and space were the most pressing constraints. With only 10 days to produce three episodes and no available studio or meeting space—due to several high-profile campus events, including the UC Regents’ session—the team had to identify and convert an alternative location into a functioning studio with minimal set dressing. Equipment shortages and limited crew availability further complicated logistics. Despite these challenges, Digital Spaces worked around the clock to source gear, align technical staff, and transform the space into a broadcast-quality set on an accelerated timeline.

“We had just days to find a location and gear up for a major shoot with one of the most respected names in journalism,” Nelson said. “Thanks to a total team effort, we transformed a complex production into an opportunity to showcase what Digital Spaces is all about—adaptive, tech-forward, and ready for anything.”

EQUIPMENT SNAPSHOT > Shure SM7B Dynamic Microphone with Boom Arm

> Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Studio Headphones

> Yamaha TF1 16 Channel Digital Mixer

> Canon N300 PTZ with Canon RC-IP100 Controller

> Epiphan Pearl Mini Live Video Production System;

> Roland V160 Streaming Video Switcher

> 16-inch MacBook Pro Video, Graphics, and Audio

> Manfrotto Tripod

> Timpani Luxli Timpani 1x1 RGB LED Light Panel

> Aputure LS C300d II Daylight LED Light

> Aputure Lantern 90 Omnidirectional Soft Light Modifier

> Chauvet DJ Freedom Flex H9 IP54 Up Lights

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: The collaboration resulted in a polished, high-impact episode that significantly enhanced UCLA Health’s digital and social media presence, while delivering critical healthcare information in an approachable format. For UCLA Health, the project proved the value of media as a public health tool. For the AV/IT community, it showcased a nimble, cross-functional model for producing digital content at scale. The success of this partnership also positioned Digital Spaces as a trusted creative and technical ally in advancing UCLA’s mission of innovation in public engagement.

“When I walked into the room, it felt like I had stepped onto a real set,” Couric said. “The transformation was incredible—the AV team did such an amazing job creating a warm, professional environment that made it easy to have meaningful conversations.”

Following the success of this launch, UCLA Health plans to grow Medically Speaking with more expert-led conversations on timely health topics. Future episodes will continue bridging the gap between medical expertise and public understanding, reinforcing the role of digital media in healthcare education. Digital Spaces will remain a cornerstone of this initiative, supporting a long-term partnership focused on elevating storytelling, production value, and impact.

[The Class of 2024: Celebrating AV/IT Teams in Higher Ed]