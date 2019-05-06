The LG TechTour is Coming to a City Near You

LG is taking the show on the road—launching its 2019 LG TechTour, a six-city innovation roadshow where business-to-business customers will experience first-hand LG’s broad portfolio of digital signage displays, renewable energy systems, enterprise mobile solutions, and more.

Kicking off next week in Washington, D.C., the coast-to-coast 2019 LG TechTour—designed to educate partners, resellers, installers, and end users about B2B technologies and trends—will host workshops and technology demonstrations in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Jose, Chicago, and New York City over the next six months.

“The LG TechTour is designed to bring together partners, customers, prospects and LG representatives,” said Garry Wicka, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “Most importantly, unlike at a traditional trade show, customers from coast-to-coast will have the opportunity for a deep-dive, hands-on experience with our game-changing innovations.”

Each stop on the LG TechTour will feature a broad portfolio of commercial displays, led by a preview of the new Transparent LG OLED display. Other commercial display products featured on the 2019 LG TechTour include brand new Direct View LED displays, LG video walls, Ultra Stretch digital signage monitors, and transparent color LED film displays.

The 2019 LG TechTour kicks off next week and runs into the fall:

May 14, Washington, D.C.

July 24, Dallas, TX

Aug. 22, Irvine, CA

Sept. 12, San Jose, CA

Sept. 26, Chicago, IL

Oct. 17, New York, NY

Featured technology and service partners at the LG TechTours (which vary by location) include Agosto Skikit, Legrand AV, TSITouch, Hughes, IGEL America, Userful, Peerless-AV, Barco, Datapath, Omnivex, TriplePlay, PingHD, and Intuiface.

Systems integrators, custom installers, and other business partners can register for the LG TechTour here.