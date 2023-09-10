Sustainability in Pro AV: The Farm Earns SAVe Certification

The Farm has been SAVe Certified, a certiﬁcation process developed to educate and engage AV industry professionals on the significance of sustainability, and to guide in implementing sustainable practices in their businesses.

“The Farm team gathered at The Farmhouse Showroom in Newark, CA to get educated on Sustainability in AV,” said Kelly Perkins, marketing director for The Farm. “We brainstormed, collaborated, and ultimately identified five of the 2030 SDGs that align directly with our business model. By focusing our efforts in areas that leverage our strengths as a small business, we can truly make a difference and make meaningful progress towards achieving the following SDGs.”

[Get to Know SAVe]

The following is a snapshot of The Farm’s SAVe Certification plan:

GOAL 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. GOAL 7: Ensure affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

Ensure affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. GOAL 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns. GOAL 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. GOAL 17: Partnerships for the goals.

[Sustainability Can Be Taught]

The comprehensive SAVe Certification program, grounded in the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 12 on responsible manufacturing and waste management, aims to foster a deep understanding of the environmental impact of the AV industry. Participants learn to develop and execute an SDG-aligned plan, thereby demonstrating their commitment to sustainability. By achieving SAVe Certiﬁcation, companies not only contribute positively to the planet, but also position themselves to seize new market opportunities, reduce business risks, and enhance their reputation in the industry.